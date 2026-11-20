During a routine search for prehistoric objects on the Lötschen Pass in the Swiss Alps, a team from the Archeological Service of the Canton of Bern (ADB) made an unexpected discovery. Tucked between weathered rocks and partly hidden beneath patches of moss and alpine vegetation, a greenish piece of metal caught their attention.

As snow and ice retreat from areas that have remained covered for thousands of years, more and more historical objects are reappearing. This time, the team recovered a bronze neck ring from a site more than 8,500 feet above sea level, along an alpine route that has connected different parts of Switzerland for centuries.

Dating back around 4,000 years, the ring is the first piece of jewelry from the Early Bronze Age ever discovered on the pass, as well as the first bronze object found at the site.

Bronze Age Fashion Item Surprisingly Well Preserved

The team spotted the ring during a routine survey in mid-October 2026. Dating to between 2,000 and 1,700 B.C.E., it measures around 5 inches (12.7 cm) in diameter and has two small loops at either end. Despite being made from relatively thin metal and spending thousands of years exposed to the elements, it has survived in surprisingly good condition.

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After documenting its exact position, the archeological team carefully recovered the object and transported it to the ADB’s laboratories in Bern, where conservators are now working to preserve it.

The piece also offers a glimpse into Bronze Age fashion. Archeologists have previously found similar neck rings in the graves of both men and women around the shores of Lake Thun, located in the Canton of Bern. Archeologists have also identified sites from the same period in the Valais region, south of the Bernese Alps.

Read More: Severe Droughts May Have Helped Drive the Late Bronze Age Collapse

A Pass Full of History

The Lötschen Pass has been an important crossing between the Bernese Oberland and the Valais for thousands of years. Archeologists have already uncovered quite a collection of objects there, including Roman coins and medieval arrows.

Excavations in 2017 also revealed bow fragments, pieces of leather, broken arrow shafts, a cord made from animal material, and a horn button, according to ADB's archaeological report. These organic materials survived thanks to the ice that had kept them preserved for thousands of years.

Researchers also recovered parts of a round wooden box, which may have been used to carry flour or other provisions on mountain journeys.

An Offering for a Safe Journey?

Finding a valuable piece of jewelry begs the question of why it was left behind on a remote, windswept mountain pass. The research team suspects someone deliberately placed the ring there rather than accidentally losing it.

One possibility is that it was an offering to a deity. People may have left it behind in the hope of receiving protection before crossing the mountains, or as a way of giving thanks after a safe journey. Its exact purpose, however, remains unclear.

The discovery adds another piece to the picture of life in the Alps thousands of years ago. The presence of similar jewelry on both sides of the Bernese Alps suggests people were traveling considerable distances during the Early Bronze Age. As temperatures continue to rise and glaciers and snowfields retreat, more traces of these prehistoric journeys may emerge from the ice.

Read More: Ancient Bronze Ring Engraved with Alexandria’s Famous Lighthouse Found in Sunken Royal Ruins

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