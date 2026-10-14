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60 Years Later: Why Pittcon Is Coming Home to Pittsburgh

Over the last six decades, Pittcon and Pittsburgh have experienced their own evolutions and now they will be reuniting once again.

Written byDr. Russell Moul
| 3 min read
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Pittsburgh Pennsylvania skyline, for the Pittcon conference
Registration for Pittcon 2027 is now open!(Image Credit: Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

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Six decades is a long time to be away from home. In 2027, Pittcon, the world’s largest laboratory science conference and exposition, will return to the city of its birth, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the first time since 1967. This reunion represents a significant milestone, as it will unite the conference’s network of global experts with a city that is at the cutting edge of modern science.

Pittcon, 60 Years Apart

When Pittcon left Pittsburgh, the city was in the process of transforming from an industrial hub to a scientific powerhouse. Throughout the first half of the 20th century, Pittsburgh was dominated by steel and heavy manufacturing. This is where it earned its nickname, the “City of Steel.” But after the Second World War, its position as a global center for these industries began to slip.

A mix of foreign competition, corporate restructuring, and aging technology and infrastructure eventually led to an economic crash and deindustrialization by the 1980s.

Although this decline was significant, leading to widespread unemployment and urban decay, the city soon started to redefine itself. In particular, it saw an expansion of its educational, medical, and technological institutions. The University of Pittsburgh became recognized for its contributions to healthcare science, including the development of the first successful polio vaccine by Dr. Jonas Salk and his team in the 1950s, pioneering organ transplantation methods in the 1980s, and the development of less-invasive surgeries for breast cancer in the same decade.

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During the early 2000s, the university’s National Institute on Aging (NIA) contributed groundbreaking advances in Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics and imaging by developing Pittsburgh Compound B. This radioactive tracer allowed clinicians to detect and measure plaques in living patients for the first time using scans.

At the same time, Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) became a global leader in several scientific disciplines. During the 1950s, Herbert A. Simon and Allen Newell created the Information Processing Language (IPL), which could prove theorems using symbolic language and essentially simulate human reason. It is regarded as one of the earliest artificial intelligence (AI) programs.

Later, during his time at CMU in the 1980s, Geoffrey Hinton and colleagues demonstrated that backpropagation algorithms, an integral concept, could train multi-layer neural networks to solve complex problems through trial and error. This broke a decade-long period of stagnation in AI development.

Decades later, CMU remains a leading institution in the AI ecosystem, as well as material sciences, including the development of nanotechnologies.

Pittcon 2027: A Long-Anticipated Homecoming

Pittcon’s return to the city of its birth is an exciting moment for anyone involved in laboratory science or analytical chemistry. The city’s scientific expertise, especially as an international hub for AI development, is helping transform how chemistry is practiced. These intelligent tools allow scientists to solve problems faster, analyze increasingly complex data, and to make connections like never before.

As AI becomes a more integral part of the field, Pittsburgh and the wider region’s network of experts will play an increasingly important role in shaping the industry’s future.

This is why Pittcon 2027 will be so significant. It will serve as a connecting point for the city’s community of scientists, researchers, professionals, and entrepreneurs, along with Pittcon’s own network of international experts. With their emphasis on connection, cultivation, and collaboration, it will be the place to be for meaningful interactions.

In addition to the usual program of diverse specialist talks, symposia, oral and poster presentations, and over 100 short courses, Pittcon 2027 will also see the launch of several new specialized scientific and professional tracks. These include the introduction of AI and data analytics, bioanalytical and life sciences, environmental and energy, forensic science and toxicology, instrumentation innovations and applications, materials and nanoscience, pharmaceuticals and biologics, and leadership and career development.

Pittcon has something for anyone, no matter how much experience they have. In fact, it is an ideal event for students and early-career scientists looking for opportunities or advice on how to progress their careers. There are workshops, networking roundtables, and plenty of social events where attendees can meet peers and gain advice from experienced professionals.

As a non-profit organization, Pittcon donates 90 percent of its net revenue to support science education among local schools and universities. By supporting Pittcon, you can help foster a love of science among the next generation.

Registration is now open. Come be part of the event that’s shaping the future of chemistry.

This article is an advert and includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.

Meet the Author

  • DM

    Dr. Russell Moul

    Russell has a Ph.D. in the history of medicine, violence, and colonialism. His research has explored topics including ethics, science governance, and medical involvement in violent contexts. View Full Profile

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