Have you ever looked closely at the head of a sperm whale? What you might notice, before the creature swallows you up (looking at you, Austin Abrams), is that sperm whales don’t have symmetrically shaped heads. The slightly wonky-looking skulls have evolved this way to allow space for their echolocation and sound production organs, but scientists have found an even wonkier example from the fossil record in a new study published in Communications Biology.

Meet Scaphokogia huachafo, a previously unknown extinct species of pygmy toothed whale. First unearthed in the mid-1990s from the Pisco Formation of southern Peru, the fossil cetacean skull dates back between 6.3 million and 5.6 million years ago in the Late Miocene. It also shows the most extreme facial asymmetry of any known whale or perhaps even any known mammal to live on Earth.

There are some modern species that also show facial asymmetry. Flatfish like flounders have both eyes migrate to one side of the body, while in owls, their asymmetry can enhance their hearing when listening for tiny rodent prey.

If you go even further back in the fossil record, you even come across Tanyka amnicola, an ancient reptile truly putting the wonk in wonky.

You have 1 more free article (1 of 2) Have an account? log in Subscribe today for full access and support our journalism. Explore All Options

Ancient Whale With a Nose on the Left Side of Its Face

“Cranial asymmetry in toothed whales is directly linked to the development of fatty structures in the forehead that are involved in sound production. But in Scaphokogia huachafo, this asymmetry went far beyond the area around the blowhole. Both bony nostrils are shifted entirely to the left side of the skull, while the facial bones differ dramatically in size and position. The skull looks completely crooked,” explained lead author Aldo Benites-Palomino in a statement.

Scaphokogia huachafo, ancient whale. (Image Credit: Illustration: Jaime Bran Sarmiento)

The skull of the new species, however, is so crooked that both nostrils are entirely on the left side of the animal's face.

The researchers think the whale would have measured around 2.7 meters long (8.8 feet), a little bit smaller than modern-day pygmy sperm whales. The skull has been recognised as a new species of extinct pygmy sperm whale that lived off the coast of Mexico and Peru (Scaphokogia) and named fittingly for its strange appearance. The species name "huachafo" is taken from Peruvian Spanish and means something over-the-top or bizarre.

“In Peru, huachafo is an everyday word for anything that is flashy, over-the-top, bizarre, extravagant or difficult to categorize aesthetically,” said Benites-Palomino. “When we looked at the proportions of this whale — with its face strongly shifted to the left and its oversized, downward-curving snout — it broke every rule of symmetry and elegance seen in living cetaceans. Its anatomy is so extravagant and odd that huachafo seemed the perfect name for it.”

The skull is only just being recognized as a new species now because for years people thought the fossilization process must have squashed the bones or damaged the structure of the skull.

“The initial suspicion with skulls this distorted is always taphonomy — that the specimen may have been flattened or twisted by sediment pressure over millions of years,” Benites-Palomino explained. “But the sutures are fully closed, and there are no fractures, pathologies, or deformations elsewhere on the skull. This was genuine biology, not a result of poor preservation.”

Read More: A Sperm Whale Sank a Yacht in the South Pacific, Recalling the Real-Life Story Behind Moby-Dick

A Downward-Pointing Snout

As well as the asymmetric nature of the skull, the snout, also known as the rostrum of the whale, is angled downward by 31 degrees compared to the rest of the head. By looking closely at the neck joints of the animal, the team reckons it could have bent its head downwards by as much as 55 degrees.

The snout would have been a thick cylindrical structure helping the animal feed from the bottom of the shallow coastal environments where it lived. Scaphokogia was thought to possess a biosonar system fitted into that asymmetrical skull that would have helped it find food on the sea floor. As ocean conditions changed at the end of the Miocene, this niche also changed, leading to the squid hunting sperm whales we see today.

“The entire cranio-cervical complex is modified to point the snout directly toward the bottom,” explained Gabriel Aguirre-Fernández, co-author of the study and doctoral advisor at the University of Zurich. “The combination of dense bone, the downward-curving snout and the flexible neck articulation allowed the animal to move directly above the seabed and feed close to the sediment.”

This article has been republished from IFLScience. Read the original article here.

Read More: Whales Once Rare Along East Greenland Now Gather by the Thousands in Feeding Frenzies

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: