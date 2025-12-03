6,000 Years Later, Neolithic Seashells Made into Trumpets Still Work

Most of us have held a seashell to our ear at some point, listening for the soft rush that sounds like the ocean. In Neolithic Catalonia, those same kinds of giant shells were shaped into instruments built not for listening — but for being heard. A new study in Antiquity reports that eight of 12 prehistoric shell trumpets are still playable — and seven exceed 100 decibels, with the loudest reaching 111.5 dBA.

Acoustic testing shows that while the instruments could produce stable tones and limited harmonics, volume consistently mattered more than melody — pointing to long-distance signaling as their primary purpose.

Finding Europe’s Earliest Shell Trumpets

Shell trumpets have been found across Europe since the Ice Age, but their numbers rise sharply during the Neolithic. By that period, examples appear as far north as Germany and Hungary, while remaining more frequent around the Mediterranean, especially in Italy, France, and Spain.

The 12 Catalan shell trumpets span roughly 1,500 years, with most dating to between the late fifth and early fourth millennia BC. Five date to the Postcardial Neolithic, while seven come from the Middle Neolithic Pit Grave Culture. Together, they represent the earliest known shell trumpets from Catalonia. After this period, shell trumpets disappear from the local archaeological record for almost three millennia.

All 12 instruments were made from the same giant Mediterranean sea snail, Charonia lampas. In every case, the pointed tip of the shell was deliberately removed to create a mouth opening for lip-vibrated sound, transforming the natural spiral into a playable horn. Many of the shells still preserve marine biological traces, suggesting the animals were collected after death rather than harvested for food — a strong sign that they were gathered specifically to be turned into sound-producing instruments.

All five discovery sites cluster within a small region along the lower course of the Llobregat River and across the pre-coastal Penedès depression. Several trumpets were recovered from domestic refuse pits, one from a burial pit, and others from abandoned underground mine galleries — showing that the instruments moved through everyday life, ritual spaces, and industrial settings.

Playing Neolithic Shell Trumpets

Researchers first carried out qualitative testing, freely playing each shell to evaluate how easily it produced sound, how stable its notes were, and how techniques such as pitch bending, embouchure changes, and hand-stopping affected performance. They then conducted quantitative tests in controlled spaces, recording pitch and harmonic structure with sound-level meters and audio equipment.

Shell shape proved critical. One weaker instrument struggled to produce stable sound because its opening was too large and irregular to allow precise lip control. By contrast, shells with smaller, cleaner openings consistently produced steadier tones and greater control.

In the best-preserved examples, players could generate one or two harmonics above the fundamental pitch by adjusting air pressure and lip tension, giving the instruments up to three stable notes. But energy dropped quickly at higher pitches, and expressive techniques reduced stability. Two shells also contained small spiral holes. Opening those holes weakened sound without changing pitch — in one case by more than 7 dBA — showing the perforations were not designed to function as tone holes.

How Neolithic Sound Signals May Have Traveled Beyond Sight

The study also links the trumpets’ extreme volume to where they were likely used. The authors propose that the sound could have carried beyond visual range — between nearby communities, across working fields, and even through the underground galleries of the Can Tintorer mines, where visibility would have been severely limited.

In that light, the shell trumpets become more than unusual artifacts. They serve as rare archaeological evidence that Neolithic groups in Catalonia were coordinating activity across distance and terrain using deliberately engineered sound — not just hearing one another, but organizing work and movement through it.

