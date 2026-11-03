500-Year-Old Inca Mummies Show Traces of Alcohol and Other Drugs Used Before Child Sacrifices

How do you get a child to climb a mountain to be sacrificed? Researchers may have found part of the answer in a strand of hair from an Inca girl who was about 8 when she was sacrificed about 500 years ago. The last month of her life looks different from the five before it.

Dagmara Socha of the University of Warsaw and her team tested hair and nails from mummies of children found on mountains in Peru and Argentina, according to a study in Antiquity. They wanted to know what the Inca gave the children before the capacocha, a sacred ritual that ended in sacrifice.

In that girl’s last month, her hair shows less cocaine, from the coca leaves the Inca chewed, and the first signs of alcohol, a shift the study says probably marks the ritual’s final stage.

Juanita, the best-known mummy, was the only one whose nail held harmine, a chemical used in the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca. The mix of substances varied by mountain, which hints that the Inca tailored the ritual to local gods.

“Conducting this kind of research has always been my dream, and I feel very fortunate to be able to do it. At the same time, when working with the remains of these children, you cannot help but wonder what their lives were like and what they experienced during their final journeys,” Socha told Discover.

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What Did Inca Mummies’ Hair and Nails Reveal?

The mummies range in age from 6 to 14, and seven of the eight were female. Every hair sample held coca, a leaf offered to the gods. Newer methods that can spot tiny amounts found it in two mummies that had tested negative before, the girls from Sara Sara in Peru and Chuscha in Argentina.

Inca mummy analysis. (Image Courtesy of Dr. Dagmara Socha)

Four children, the girl from Chuscha and three from the volcano Llullaillaco, also showed signs of alcohol, possibly from a maize beer called chicha. Chroniclers wrote that the beer was given to children to soothe them as the ritual ended.

A single drink can leave no trace in hair, though, so the tests could miss anything taken only once.

Read More: Drone Scans Reveal 1.5 Miles of Hidden Inca Roads in the Jungle Around Machu Picchu

Why Did Juanita’s Nail Stand Out?

Juanita, a 14-year-old found on Ampato in 1995, was the only one of the eight to show harmine, and only in her nail. A 2022 pilot study of two other Ampato children had found it, so Socha’s team suspected it would turn up, though her nail held no coca.

The study says the plant behind it grows only in the Amazon rainforest, so it probably traveled a long way to reach the Andes. The result is hard to read, because nails pick up pollutants from the environment and, unlike hair, cannot show when a substance was taken.

“Nevertheless, it was an exciting finding because it reveals another dimension of the capacocha ritual. It suggests that the emotional wellbeing and positive mood of the children, who were regarded as messengers to the gods, may have been an important part of the ceremony,” Socha told Discover.

How Did the Inca See the Ritual?

Children were chosen from across the empire for the capacocha, and some were put forward by their families while others were hostages from conquered lands, according to the study.

“I think it is important not to judge the Inca world entirely through the lens of our modern values. For the Inca, life after death was considered far more important than earthly existence,” Socha told Discover.

“Being selected for capacocha was an extraordinary honour that elevated not only the social status of the children but also that of their entire families,” she added.

The children were worshiped for generations, which the Inca saw as a better fate because they would not be forgotten.

“Understanding this perspective does not diminish the human dimension of what happened, but it helps us understand why the ritual held such profound significance for Inca society,” she told Discover.

Read More: Ancient DNA Reveals People Traveled Over 400 Miles Along Peru’s Coast Before the Inca Empire — and Kept Their Identities Intact

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