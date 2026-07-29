5 Recent Dementia Research Advances — From Blood Tests and Lithium to Lifestyle Changes

Key Takeaways on Recent Dementia Breakthroughs

Dementia diagnoses are expected to increase over the next few decades, with 1 million people being diagnosed with the disease every year by 2060.

New therapies that focus on intervention, amyloids, and neuroinflammation are just a few of the latest dementia breakthroughs that could help prevent cognitive decline and improve treatments.

New and less invasive blood tests could help medical professionals make dementia diagnoses more easily.

For most of history, dementia was not common. The likelihood of developing the disease increases with age, and people in the past typically didn’t live well into their senior years.

Medical advancements now enable people to live longer lives, and that means dementia cases have increased. Currently, about six million Americans are living with dementia. By 2060, it’s predicted that one million people will be diagnosed with dementia — every year, according to a study in Nature Medicine.

Researchers now estimate a 42 percent lifetime risk of developing dementia after age 55.

Although more people than ever are diagnosed with dementia, scientists now know more than ever about the disease. In the past year, there have been major developments in research that could one day slow or even stop the disease from progressing. Here are five of those recent dementia breakthroughs.

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1. Blood-Based Biomarkers Breakthrough

Until recently, clinicians could diagnose a patient with Alzheimer’s disease through a Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan of the brain, which is expensive and requires advance scheduling. Or they could do a spinal tap, which is invasive and also requires an advanced appointment.

In the past year, researchers have improved blood tests that can detect Alzheimer’s disease through biomarkers, and clinicians have been quick to embrace them.

“One of the most important advances has been the rapid development and clinical adoption of blood-based biomarkers, particularly phosphorylated tau (p-tau217) tests,” Christopher Weber, a clinical psychologist and the senior director of global scientific initiatives for the Alzheimer’s Association, told Discover.

2. Breakthrough on Lifestyle Intervention Evidence

In 2025, the US POINTER randomized clinical trial released results showing how lifestyle interventions can help older adults maintain better cognitive functioning.

The study had participants adopt a series of lifestyle interventions related to nutrition, physical exercise, cognitive stimulation, and socialization. The 2,111 participants were all older adults aged 60 to 79 who were sedentary and had other risk factors for developing memory loss.

Half the participants were enrolled in a structured program that included 38 peer team meetings over a two-year period. They received instruction, held each other accountable, and set goals. The other half were self-guided and had only six meet-ups during the same time period.

After two years, the guided group showed greater global cognition than the self-guided group, and researchers were encouraged that lifestyle interventions might slow memory loss.

Read More: Large Genetic Study Identifies Dozens of New Alzheimer’s Risk Genes

3. Anti-Amyloid Therapies

Amyloid beta is a peptide that occurs in the brain. Healthy brains can clear it before it becomes problematic. But in people with Alzheimer's disease, amyloid-beta is either overproduced or not properly cleared. Damaging plaques result.

Drugs like lecanemab and donanemab have received FDA approval for intravenous infusion and have seen increased usage in the last two years. The drugs are meant to remove amyloid plaques in the brain. Neither drug is a cure, but clinical trials have shown fewer plaques can lead to better brain function and increase a person’s quality of life.

“These treatments are the first to demonstrate that removing amyloid plaques can modestly but meaningfully slow cognitive decline in people with early Alzheimer's disease,” Weber said.

4. Discovery of Lithium Deficiency

In a 2025 article in Nature, scientists identified the important role lithium plays in protecting the brain from neurodegeneration. The study showed that lithium is naturally occurring in the brain and helps all major brain cell types maintain function.

With Alzheimer’s disease, lithium loss occurs early. By the time amyloid plaques are apparent, lithium levels are further reduced. This means that a novel lithium compound could be investigated as a potential prevention.

5. Breakthrough in Neuroinflammation Therapies

Neurons in the brain are supported by tau, a protein. But tau can malfunction and become clumpy, which causes inflammation and degeneration. The new focus on tau therapies is part of a broadening approach in dementia research that goes beyond a narrow focus on anti-amyloid therapies.

“Many researchers believe that future treatment approaches will likely combine multiple strategies, much as cancer and cardiovascular disease treatments do today,” Weber said.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

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