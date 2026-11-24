About 5,000 years ago, someone in the Baltic may have put a wolf into an open boat and taken it out to an island 50 miles off the Swedish mainland. Anyone who has wrestled a reluctant dog into a car can appreciate the logistics.

Someone buried the bones of two wolves in the rubbish of a cave on Stora Karlsö, an island of about 1 square mile that never had land mammals. A wolf ended up there at least twice, once about 4,700 years ago and again 1,500 years later.

Genomic work on the bones, published in a 2025 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences study, found both were full wolves with no dogs in their ancestry, living on food from the sea on an island where people worked at a sealing and fishing station.

Dogs were domesticated at least 15,000 years ago, so these are not the wolves that dogs came from. One explanation is that people took wolf pups and raised them.

"It was a complete surprise to see that it was a wolf and not a dog," said senior author Pontus Skoglund in a press release.

An Island a Wolf Could Not Reach

Stora Karlsö sits 3 miles off the much bigger island of Gotland, and neither has ever been joined to the mainland.

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Gotland's hares, foxes, and hedgehogs are thought to have been carried over by people, and no wolf bone has turned up at any Neolithic or Bronze Age site there, so the nearest wolves were back on the mainland, 50 miles away.

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What the Bones Say About Who Fed Them

Stora Förvar Cave on the island of Stora Karlsö, Sweden. (Image Credit: Jan Storå/Stockholm University)

The chemistry of the bones says both ate a great deal of seafood, mostly fish in the case of the older one, while a domestic dog from the same cave had been eating land animals instead.

Wolves do fish where a river runs shallow or a creek meets the sea, but the team noted that Stora Karlsö has no water like that, and reads the fish as food people were putting in front of them.

Inbreeding occurs when something controls who breeds with whom, and the Bronze Age female wolf in that cave had less genetic variation than any of 72 ancient wolf genomes sequenced worldwide, about as little as a dog.

"This is similar to what you see in isolated or bottlenecked populations, or in domesticated organisms," said Anders Bergström, a co-lead author at the University of East Anglia, in the press release.

She was small for a wolf as well, and her elbow showed damage the team reads as having slowed her for a long time, so they doubt she got there on her own.

None of it proves anything on its own, and the authors said as much, but taken together the team believes it's possible that people may have brought wolves to the island and provided them with food.

Kept by People, or Walked Over the Ice

"This is a provocative case that raises the possibility that in certain environments, humans were able to keep wolves in their settlements, and found value in doing so," Skoglund said.

Not everyone is convinced, and the wolf biologists Luc Janssens and L. David Mech wrote to PNAS that the animals walked out over winter ice, and that the female's estimated 71 pounds is normal for a wild wolf rather than small.

The authors replied that the southern Baltic rarely freezes into a long enough corridor, and that the longest crossing anyone has cited is about 25 miles of unbroken ice, not the 93 it would have taken from the mainland.

They still favor people, though they let the wolves arrive on their own. Whichever way it went, the line stopped on that island, because neither wolf left descendants among dogs and nothing about them carried forward.

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