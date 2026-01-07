4 Science-Backed Habits That Can Help Your Body Detox

Learn about some simple additions to your diet and sleep routine that can benefit your overall wellness this new year.

Written byRJ Mackenzie
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
woman sitting at a kitchen table eating food
(Image Credit: LightField Studios/Shutterstock) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

The January “detox” is a well-established part of end-of-year traditions, almost as strongly ingrained as the festive excess that first inspires them. Each year, many people will consume bland meal replacements, fast for hours a day, or just cut their snacking down to a more government-approved level.

But as wellness recommendations pour into our feeds and flood our screens, it can be hard to remember the health basics behind fad diets and get-fit-quick schemes.

Here are a few quick reminders around detoxing.

Read More: Lower Alzheimer's Risk With the MIND Diet, a Combo of the DASH and Mediterranean Diets

1. Your Body Isn’t Actually Full Of Toxins

While eating 5 to 7 chocolate Santas in the days after Christmas might make you feel as if your body has been poisoned, it’s important to remember that actual toxins are naturally occurring poisons, like snake venom or nerve agents made by bacteria.

Language is important here. The term “detox” equates substances that can actually kill you in minor doses to unhealthy but very survivable lifestyle habits, all in the aim of motivating people to get on board with the latest health trend. Stepping back and appreciating that your body knows how to stay well, and that a “detox” is about helping it naturally reset to a healthy baseline, is an important first step.

2. Fiber Is Your Friend

There are very few countries where people are getting enough fiber in their diet. Just 3 percent of American men and 10 percent of American women are thought to reach their recommended fiber consumption, according to a study in Frontiers in Nutrition. Fiber can help reduce inflammation, protect our kidneys and liver, and cut the risk of diabetes and colon cancer.

According to a study in Nature, Fiber makes our poo softer and easier to pass, which helps flush cholesterol from the body. Extra fiber may even help the body eliminate human-made “forever chemicals,” which can harm our health, although this research is still in an early stage, according to a study in Environmental Health.

Eating foods like fruit, lentils, and whole-wheat bread, all of which are packed with fiber, will help your body clear itself out.

3. Water Helps Wash Our Waste

Our liver and kidneys are the body’s waste-disposal system, and any interventions that can power these organs will help the body cleanse itself. If you are dehydrated, your kidneys don’t work as well.

According to a study in JAMA Network Open, drinking enough water can help them function at tip-top and may even reduce the risk of complications like kidney stones. Remember, the advice to drink 2 liters of water a day is outdated. Instead, try to hit 1.5 to1.8 liters a day — including fluids from tea, coffee, milk, and other drinks. Drinking alcohol, in addition to the myriad other ways it damages our health, dehydrates us, so cutting down on booze can give us a further hydration boost.

4. Better Sleep, Clearer Mind

A study in Brain Science suggests that the glymphatic system — a network of channels between our brain cells — fires up when we sleep, quite literally clearing our heads of excess waste. This science proposes that cerebrospinal fluid — a liquid that fills up hollow chambers in our brain called ventricles — is pumped through this system to wash away waste products.

If our sleep is shorter or frequently disrupted, this built-in brain cleanse works less well and might impact our cognition the next day. Long-term poor sleep is linked to a host of diseases and poor health outcomes, according to research from the NIH. Once again, excessive alcohol consumption plays a role—drinking too much messes up our sleep patterns, so cutting down can help you rest more easily.

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

Read More: Vegetarian and Vegan Kids Excel in Many Health Measures But Still Need Key Supplements

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Ruairi Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie

    RJ Mackenzie is a freelance science reporter based in Glasgow, Scotland. He covers biological and biomedical science, and has bylines in National Geographic, Popular Science, Nature, and The Scientist.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
3D diagram of human kidneys
Traditional Chinese Medicine Works Surprisingly Well When Treating Diabetic Kidney Disease
Illustration of common cold virus, rhinovirus
Scientists Are No Closer to Finding a Cure For the Common Cold — Here’s Why
Person smoking indoors, could create thirdhand smoke
Thirdhand Smoke Could Turn Your Home Into a Source of Chronic Chemical Exposure
Illustration of the H3N2 flu strain
What Makes the Subclade K Strain Different? Here’s What to Know About the “Super Flu”
woman laying in a tanning bed
Tanning Beds Are Mutating Your DNA and Tripling the Risk of Deadly Skin Cancer
cocoa pod
Chemical in Dark Chocolate May Slow Your Biological Age by Tweaking Gene Switches
orange can tabs on energy drinks
How Energy Drinks’ Hidden Caffeine Could Contribute to Long-Term Health Risks
woman sleeping in until almost 10:30 AM
Can You Sleep Too Much? Likely No, but Too Little Can Create Health Consequences
Marijuana plant close-up of leaves
The Strange Rise of Scromiting — Most Common Among Young, Heavy Cannabis Users
Woman looks at her smart watch to count steps as exercising
Calorie Counting and 10,000 Steps a Day — How Closely Should You Follow These 5 Health Goals?
woman watching the sunset and drinking red wine
Why Your Mouth Feels Dry After Wine or Tea, And How That’s Actually Good for You
black tea in a clear glass tea cup while hot tea is poured from brown clay teapot
Tea Is Great for Your Heart and Mind, But There Can Be Some Downsides to the Beverage

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe