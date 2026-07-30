skip to main content

30-Million-Year-Old Fossil Reveals a Short, Stocky Ancient Dog Built for Ambush Hunting

Learn about a 30-million-year-old dog that climbed and ambushed prey, but lacked the ability to run for long distances like many modern dogs.

Written byJack Knudson
| 3 min read
Follow on GoogleGoogle News Preferred Source
Ann Kort digging for fossils at a excavation site
Anne Kort of the Museum of Paleontology and a Michigan Society of Fellows postdoctoral scholar at an excavation site. (Image Courtesy of Nicholas Famoso, John Day Fossil Beds National Monument) 

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

When paleontologists first dug up a 30 million-year-old fossil at John Day Fossil Beds National Monument in Oregon, they thought it belonged to a bygone relative of sheep, camels, and pigs. Only years later would they find out that the fossil was actually the remains of a pre-Ice Age dog.

Most of the dog's skeleton has been pieced together since then, becoming the most complete skeleton of the ancient species, called Mesocyon coryphaeus. A project to describe this fossil, detailed in a new study published in the Journal of Paleontology, was taken up by University of Michigan paleontologist Anne Kort.

“This was the most magical, fun project to just be handed on a silver platter," said Kort, who is now an assistant professor at the University of Michigan, in a statement.

Sorting through multiple bones, Kort found that Mesocyon was not quite the same as a modern pooch; the species was short and stocky, and a clumsy, albeit capable climber, but not a long-distance runner like many dogs today. Altogether, its traits tell the story of how a changing environment drove dog evolution millions of years ago.

Read More: A New Species Of Prehistoric 'Bear-Dog' Discovered In The Pyrenees

An Early Dog's Identity Crisis

Mesocyon coryphaeus fossil illustration

Diagram of Mesocyon coryphaeus fossil.

(Image Courtesy of Jennifer Cavin, John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, and Anne Kort, University of Michigan)

Paleontologists found the Mesocyon coryphaeus fossil in the 1980s, but it wasn’t until 2012 that the near-complete skeleton of this animal was fully uncovered, missing only the tail and parts of the hands and feet. Initially, back when the species was identified only by single skulls, Mesocyon coryphaeus wasn’t thought to be a dog.

Researchers eventually realized that Mesocyon was, in fact, an early dog after comparing its features — like teeth and skull shape — to other dog fossils. But its skeleton, oddly enough, didn't look like that of a modern dog, due to its shorter foot and robust legs.

“I was most fascinated by how un-dog-like the skeleton of M. coryphaeus was, especially with how distinctively dog-like the skull is,” Kort told Discover.

The fossil of Mesocyon had a hereditary bone growth on the end of its wrists, called an osteochondroma, which is present in around 60 percent of the earliest dog fossils.

And a certain bone made it very clear whether this specimen was a male or a female.

“The other fun thing is, it even had the baculum, so, the penis bone,” Kort said. “That means we definitely know this was a male.”

From Small to Medium

Illustration of Mesocyon coryphaeus

Illustration of what Mesocyon coryphaeus may have looked like.

(Image Courtesy of Kaori Chambers, University of Michigan)

Before Mesocyon came the earliest known canid, Hesperocyon, which emerged 40 million years ago. According to Kort, Hesperocyon was small and would have gone after small rodents. It was abundant across North America, able to thrive even as the climate cooled. Much later on, dog lineages diversified, evolving larger bodies and adopting hypercarnivorous diets.

Mesocyon, however, occupied a middle ground amidst the transition; it was a mid-sized predator, close to a coyote in size. It originated at a time when the world's environments were beginning to change from predominantly forests to open woodland and sometimes shrubland.

An Ambushing Predator

Mesocyon hadn’t yet evolved cursoriality, which Kort describes as a broad term for running adaptations, particularly a shorter upper leg (femur and humerus), longer foot, and stabilized joints.

The elbow joint of the Mesocyon fossil suggests that the animal could rotate its forearms, meaning it could likely grapple and climb. Kort also says that it would have stood with its heel on the ground, potentially going up on its toes to run on occasion, and also had a forearm bone that looked like something from the weasel family rather than the dog family.

Mesocyon likely walked or ran in short bursts, lacking the traits suited for long-distance running. And its main method of predation would’ve been ambushing prey, since there was still just enough vegetation around to provide cover during its time.

The Mesocyon fossil shows that early canids didn’t immediately evolve cursoriality; the adaptations would later surface as open grasslands continued to spread after Mesocyon went extinct around 21 million years ago. The extinction of Mesocyon, possibly driven by competition with other carnivores, erased a unique dog lineage.

The dogs that have survived to this day, on the other hand, have thrived in large part because of their cursorial adaptations.

“The ability to cover long distances is probably a big part of what has made the modern canids so successful. Canids were basically restricted to North America until about 8 million years ago, and now they are on every continent but Antarctica,” Kort said to Discover.

Read More: Oldest-Known Fossil of Creature That Seems Part Reptile, Part Mammal Found

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson

    Jack Knudson is an Associate Editor for Discover Magazine who writes articles on space, ancient humans, animals, and sustainability, and manages the Planet Earth column for print.View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Musango matusadonaensis by a river bank

Newly Discovered Dinosaur From Zimbabwe Could Change What We Know About Ancient Southern African Ecosystems

area with fossilzed foot prints

Ancient Footprints Reveal Eight Human Relatives Walked Together Along a Kenyan Lakeshore 1.4 Million Years Ago

smilodon, a saber-tooth-cat jumping

Rare Spinal Tumors Found in Saber-Toothed Cats Trapped at La Brea May Hint at Inbreeding Before Extinction

a collection of images corresponding to the weekly stories

Five Cups of Coffee a Day Deemed Safe, a New Side Effect of GLP-1 Medications, and an Upcoming Double Astronomical Event

Tusks on a boar

A Medieval Hunter May Have Turned a 220-Pound Wild Boar's Tusk Into a Lucky Charm

ash covered rock in ancient cave

Ancient Ash in an Australian Cave May Have Helped Track the Footsteps of Spirit-Beings

ancient skull of Qazfeh 25

A 90,000-Year-Old Skeleton May Be One of the Earliest Known Victims of a Sharp-Object Attack

Fossilized dinosaur nest

Fossil Evidence Indicates Baby T. rex Were Tiny, but Deadly

Ancient Egyptian bow replica

Nearly 4,000 Years Ago, Egyptian Princesses Took Bows and Blades to Their Graves and May Have Used Them in Life

a collection of images for the weekly stories featured

Long COVID May Injure the Brain's Dopamine System, the First Images of Shackleton's Last Ship, and A New Species of Monkey Discovered

a young Ph.D. candidate looking at megafauna fossils

Bones From Underwater Caves May Hold New Clues to Ancient Megafauna

Researching the deaths of the Medici brothers

A Medici Duke's 1587 Death Fueled Centuries of Poisoning Rumors, Now Ancient DNA Points to Malaria

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe