3.67-Million-Year-Old ‘Little Foot’ Gets New Face Reconstruction, Linking Fossil to East African Hominins

Few early human fossils are as remarkable as Little Foot, a 3.67-million-year-old Australopithecus skeleton discovered in South Africa’s Sterkfontein Caves — known as the most complete early hominin skeleton ever found. Now, researchers have reconstructed Little Foot’s face, correcting distortions caused by millions of years of geological pressure and offering one of the most complete reconstructions of an Australopithecus face.

Reported in Comptes Rendus Palevol, researchers compared facial measurements from the reconstructed fossil with those of other Australopithecus specimens. The results show that Little Foot’s face more closely resembles fossils from East Africa than a younger South African specimen used for comparison — an unexpected finding given where the fossil was discovered.

“This pattern is unexpected, given the geographic origin of Little Foot and suggests a more dynamic evolutionary history than previously assumed,” said Amelie Beaudet, who co-led the study, in a press release.

Rebuilding Little Foot’s Face

Although Little Foot’s skeleton is exceptionally complete, the fossil’s face has posed a challenge for researchers. Over millions of years, geological pressure warped many of the facial bones, making it difficult to reconstruct the original shape using traditional physical methods.

To overcome this, the research team used high-resolution synchrotron scanning, which produces extremely detailed images of fossils, along with virtual reconstruction techniques. These tools allowed them to digitally separate, reposition, and reassemble the fossil’s distorted bones.

Once reconstructed, the researchers examined nine measurements of the face — including its overall size, the shape and proportions of the eye sockets, and the structure of the midface — and used 3D shape analysis to compare Little Foot’s facial proportions with those of several living great apes and three other Australopithecus fossils.

The comparisons included a younger South African specimen and two fossils from Ethiopia. Despite coming from South Africa, Little Foot’s facial structure more closely resembled the East African fossils.

Clues to a More Connected Evolutionary Story

The analysis points out that early human ancestors across Africa may not have evolved in isolated regional groups as often assumed. Instead, populations may have remained connected across large distances while adapting to local environments.

“Rather than viewing early hominin evolution as occurring in isolated regions, the study supports the idea of Africa as a connected evolutionary landscape, with populations adapting to ecological pressures while remaining linked through shared ancestry,” said study co-lead Dominic Stratford in the press release.

The analysis also pointed to possible evolutionary pressures acting on the orbital region, the part of the skull surrounding the eyes. Changes in this area may reflect shifts in visual abilities or ecological behavior during this period of human evolution.

Why Little Foot’s Face Matters

Complete faces from early hominin fossils are extremely rare, which makes Little Foot an especially valuable specimen for studying how our ancestors lived and adapted to their environments. Because so few fossils preserve intact facial anatomy, even small differences in structure can provide important clues about how early hominin populations were related and how they adapted to different ecological conditions.

“Only a handful of Australopithecus fossils preserve an almost complete face, making Little Foot a rare and valuable reference point. Little Foot’s face preserves key anatomical regions involved in vision, breathing and feeding, and its skull will offer further key elements for understanding our evolutionary history,” said Beaudet.

Researchers say the reconstruction is only part of the picture. Other areas of Little Foot’s skull — particularly the braincase — remain distorted and may require similar digital techniques to better understand brain size and organization in this early hominin.

