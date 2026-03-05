3.67-Million-Year-Old ‘Little Foot’ Gets New Face Reconstruction, Linking Fossil to East African Hominins

Learn how advanced scanning and 3D reconstruction revealed the face of the Little Foot fossil and new insights into Australopithecus and early human evolution in Africa.

Written byAnastasia Scott
| 3 min read
Google NewsGoogle News Preferred Source
Little foot face, digital reconstruction of the iconic fossil
Digital reconstruction of the iconic fossil, Little Foot.(Image Credit: Amelie Beaudet/Wits University)

Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter for the latest science news

Sign Up

Few early human fossils are as remarkable as Little Foot, a 3.67-million-year-old Australopithecus skeleton discovered in South Africa’s Sterkfontein Caves — known as the most complete early hominin skeleton ever found. Now, researchers have reconstructed Little Foot’s face, correcting distortions caused by millions of years of geological pressure and offering one of the most complete reconstructions of an Australopithecus face.

Reported in Comptes Rendus Palevol, researchers compared facial measurements from the reconstructed fossil with those of other Australopithecus specimens. The results show that Little Foot’s face more closely resembles fossils from East Africa than a younger South African specimen used for comparison — an unexpected finding given where the fossil was discovered.

“This pattern is unexpected, given the geographic origin of Little Foot and suggests a more dynamic evolutionary history than previously assumed,” said Amelie Beaudet, who co-led the study, in a press release.

Rebuilding Little Foot’s Face

Although Little Foot’s skeleton is exceptionally complete, the fossil’s face has posed a challenge for researchers. Over millions of years, geological pressure warped many of the facial bones, making it difficult to reconstruct the original shape using traditional physical methods.

To overcome this, the research team used high-resolution synchrotron scanning, which produces extremely detailed images of fossils, along with virtual reconstruction techniques. These tools allowed them to digitally separate, reposition, and reassemble the fossil’s distorted bones.

Once reconstructed, the researchers examined nine measurements of the face — including its overall size, the shape and proportions of the eye sockets, and the structure of the midface — and used 3D shape analysis to compare Little Foot’s facial proportions with those of several living great apes and three other Australopithecus fossils.

The comparisons included a younger South African specimen and two fossils from Ethiopia. Despite coming from South Africa, Little Foot’s facial structure more closely resembled the East African fossils.

Read More: The Burtele Foot and Other Fossils Reveal How Two Hominin Species Thrived Side by Side

Clues to a More Connected Evolutionary Story

The analysis points out that early human ancestors across Africa may not have evolved in isolated regional groups as often assumed. Instead, populations may have remained connected across large distances while adapting to local environments.

“Rather than viewing early hominin evolution as occurring in isolated regions, the study supports the idea of Africa as a connected evolutionary landscape, with populations adapting to ecological pressures while remaining linked through shared ancestry,” said study co-lead Dominic Stratford in the press release.

The analysis also pointed to possible evolutionary pressures acting on the orbital region, the part of the skull surrounding the eyes. Changes in this area may reflect shifts in visual abilities or ecological behavior during this period of human evolution.

Why Little Foot’s Face Matters

Complete faces from early hominin fossils are extremely rare, which makes Little Foot an especially valuable specimen for studying how our ancestors lived and adapted to their environments. Because so few fossils preserve intact facial anatomy, even small differences in structure can provide important clues about how early hominin populations were related and how they adapted to different ecological conditions.

“Only a handful of Australopithecus fossils preserve an almost complete face, making Little Foot a rare and valuable reference point. Little Foot’s face preserves key anatomical regions involved in vision, breathing and feeding, and its skull will offer further key elements for understanding our evolutionary history,” said Beaudet.

Researchers say the reconstruction is only part of the picture. Other areas of Little Foot’s skull — particularly the braincase — remain distorted and may require similar digital techniques to better understand brain size and organization in this early hominin.

Read More: This 7-Million-Year-Old Fossil May Reveal When Ancient Humans Started Walking Upright

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

Meet the Author

  • Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott

    Anastasia Scott is an Assistant Editor at Discover Magazine. Her work focuses on bringing clarity and creativity to scientific ideas. View Full Profile

Related Topics

More on Discover
Illustration of Tanyka amnicola eating plants in real life
275-Million-Year-Old Fossil With a Twisted Jaw Reveals an Unexpected Tetrapod
Case 6: Amber fossils with ancient ecosystems
These Amber Fossils Offer a “Snapshot of Life on Earth Millions of Years Ago”
Illustration of Purgatorius in the wild
Tiny Fossil Teeth in Colorado Expand the Range of the Earliest Known Primate
Human skull and ape skull side by side with a black background
Changes in Diet May Have Led to Humans Having Smoother Skulls
Bronze Age skeletal remains analyzed to study ancient diets in Poland
3,000 Years of Ancient Diets in Poland Reveal Migration and Early Social Divisions
gray stone Aztec calendar
Zelia Nuttall Helped Decode Mesoamerican Manuscripts — Including the Aztec Calendar
early fruit fly embryo with vibrant colors
Imaging Technique Reveals DNA’s Hidden Shape in the Earliest of Embryos
Examples of Neanderthal or Homo Sapiens, or ancient humans
Neanderthals Mated With Modern Human Women — And It Still Shapes Many People's DNA Today
Mosquito bites human
Mosquitoes May Have Been Feeding on Homo erectus 1.8 Million Years Ago
Two ancient peoples adorned in different animal furs and feathers
Stone Age Graves in Sweden Reveal the Dead Dressed in Furry Shoes and Feathery Headdresses 
Bird like dinosaur named Alnashetri
90-Million-Year-Old Fossil Reveals a Fully Grown Dinosaur That Weighed Less Than 2 Pounds
Archaeological site of Iron Age, showing details of human skeleton
A Chilling Massacre in Prehistoric Serbia Took the Lives of Women and Children 

Stay Curious

JoinOur List

Sign up for our weekly science updates

View our Privacy Policy

SubscribeTo The Magazine

Save up to 40% off the cover price when you subscribe to Discover magazine.

Subscribe