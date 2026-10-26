237-Million-Year-Old Armored Amphibian May Be The First to Live Entirely at Sea

Amphibians are semi-aquatic creatures that live in mostly freshwater environments. Even in the fossil record, no amphibians have lived in fully marine environments — until now.

A newly identified 237-million-year-old amphibian fossil may be the first fully marine amphibian known to science. During the Late Triassic period, this amphibian was about the size of a giant salamander, likely lived on the seafloor, and was covered in thick armor.

Researchers unearthed two nearly complete amphibian fossils in Guizhou Province, China, an area once covered by the ocean and possibly hundreds of miles from large landmasses.

“This area is part of an ecosystem that we’ve been looking at and trying to reconstruct,” said Ryosuke Motani, a professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at UC Davis in a press release. “We’ve been mostly studying marine reptiles and the fish from this place, but now we also have this amphibian, and it’s a sort of very unusual member of the lineage.”

The researchers have published their findings in Nature Ecology & Evolution and named the armored marine animal Gerrothorax maritimus.

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Identifying a Marine Amphibian

Gerrothorax maritimus fossil. (Image Credit: Ryosuke Motani, UC Davis/ CC BY-NC-ND)

In the new study, the researchers note that over 8,000 species of modern amphibians exist, and none live in fully marine environments. Only a few species — less than 2 percent of the species — have even minimal salt tolerance, and the research team found this odd, especially since other animals, including mammals, birds, and reptiles, have marine species. The team also noted that the fossil record showed no marine amphibian until the G. maritimus discovery.

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Fortunately, both newly identified fossils were in pristine condition, and the team could reconstruct what G. maritimus looked like.

About 3 feet long, G. maritimus had a flat, disc-shaped body, gills, and bony armor. The researchers surmise that the armor may have been an effective defense against other ancient marine predators, such as ichthyosaurs.

“If you think about today’s amphibians, this animal is unusual because it’s big,” Motani, who is a corresponding author on the study, said. “It’s probably, body mass-wise, about the same as the giant salamander, but what’s different is that giant salamanders are elongated whereas this animal is really chunky.”

By looking at the marine amphibian’s head shape and body armor, the team believes that it was likely a bottom dweller and relied on suction feeding — using its anatomy to suck in prey like a vacuum, much like the wobbegong shark.

“They would probably just wait at the bottom and then when prey comes around, they would just suck it in,” said Motani.

The Amphibian Anomaly

Amphibians, like frogs, toads, and salamanders, can often be found near freshwater sources like rivers, lakes, and ponds. However, you likely will not find amphibians in salt water because of their skin.

“That skin is permeable, and that allows the animals to use it for multiple purposes,” said Motani. “They use it for respiration and water intake, so amphibians don’t drink or breathe through the mouth because they can do both through the skin.”

A few exceptions exist. The study authors point out that the crab-eating frog can tolerate a small amount of salt water but cannot survive in it fully.

G. maritimus’ body plates likely make it an anomaly. The armor is similar to that of fish, according to the study. The plates likely helped prevent the skin from absorbing salt water, while its gut and gills likely helped filter out salt. All around, it was equipped for marine life.

Why The Fossils Are So Well Preserved

Life in the marine world may also have helped preserve these fossils after G. maritimus passed away.

“Carcasses at sea, unless they sink to the bottom right away, tend to dry out and lose limbs prior to sinking to the bottom,” said Motani. “But these animals had their fingers preserved, so that means they probably died near where they lived.”

The team also ran a geochemical analysis on the fossils and found strontium isotope ratios that resemble those in other Late Triassic fossils. While its ancient ancestors may have been far less tolerant of marine ecosystems, G. maritimus helps fill in a small piece of the evolutionary puzzle.

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