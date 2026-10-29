2.8 Million Eels Gather Around an Underwater Volcano Off Tasmania to Spawn, but Why They Choose This Spot Remains a Mystery

Three times in three years, a research ship bound for the Southern Ocean paused above an undersea mountain more than 2,800 feet beneath the surface, listening for what lived below, and each time the sonar returned a cloud of echoes, rising roughly 500 feet off the seafloor, that sound alone could not identify.

That cloud, according to a study published in Royal Society Open Science, was an estimated 2.8 million basketwork eels, a deep-sea species that grows up to about 5 feet, gathered around Patience Seamount, a small extinct volcano about 69 miles southwest of Hobart, Tasmania.

Together, they weighed roughly 3,900 U.S. tons in May 2023, compared with about 820 U.S. tons when the ship returned in March 2024, suggesting the eels most likely gather to spawn at the only known spawning aggregation for this deep-sea species.

Why Sonar Struggles to Tell Basketwork Eels From Orange Roughy

The ship’s echo sounder, a sonar that sends sound pulses downward and reads the echoes, struggled to separate eels from orange roughy, a fish trawlers once hauled up from the mountain in large numbers.

Eels have large, gas-filled swim bladders, organs fish use to control buoyancy, while orange roughy lack them, so a typical eel sends back about 50 times as much echo as a typical roughy, and roughy echoes mistaken for eels can make that fish look much more plentiful than it is.

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In this case, with no limit on the roughy estimate, the sonar data implied about 69,000 U.S. tons of the fish around the mountain in May, more than the total weight of spawning roughy estimated for all of Tasmania’s eastern zone, a result the authors call unrealistic.

To sort the two, the team towed a camera sled just above the seafloor, which showed eels favoring deeper, flatter ground and roughy staying on steep slopes near the summit, and then capped the roughy estimate using fishing records showing that trawlers took about 856 U.S. tons of the fish from 1990 to 2003.

The footage showed the mix changing with the season: a March 2024 tow counted 1,080 roughy to 457 eels, while two April 2025 tows counted 3,068 eels to 117 roughy, suggesting eels likely crowd in as spawning approaches.

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What the Seven Caught Eels Revealed

The team lowered baited hooks to the seafloor in 20-minute sets but brought up only seven eels, all female, aged 5 to 22, mostly ready to spawn, and with empty stomachs, which the authors read as another sign that the eels come to breed, not to feed.

Mucus left on the lines suggested other eels had nibbled the bait without being caught, and since no males were caught, the authors say more sampling across seasons would be needed to confirm the spawning explanation.

A Protected Mountain to Watch

Commercial trawling there ended in 2003, and the mountain now sits inside Huon Marine Park, a protected area of seamounts off southeastern Tasmania created in 2007, where the authors see signs of recovery from that fishing, including live deep-sea coral on the seafloor that trawl nets could once reach and more orange roughy than earlier surveys recorded.

They describe the sonar-and-camera approach as a scalable, non-invasive way to monitor other deep-sea gatherings in marine parks.

Basketwork eels usually live thinly spread, so what draws them to this mountain, rather than nearby ones at similar depths, is still unknown, and so is where they are when the echoes disappear, as they did in October 2023, but any future survey will now have an estimate to compare against.

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