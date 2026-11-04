2,000-Year-Old Pompeii Wardrobe Preserves Personal Items and a Child's Protective Charms 

Pompeii, the ancient Roman city buried by ash and volcanic debris that erupted from Mount Vesuvius in the year 79 A.D., has revealed countless secrets over centuries of archaeological excavation. Now, researchers have revealed the city’s latest treasure: the contents of a wardrobe, which include a perfume bottle, a mug, and a detailed personal charm.

Previous excavations of Pompeii have unearthed roughly two-thirds of the site. Among the archaeological gems found in the digs are samples that tell stories about ancient life.

“Pompeii means leaving the comfort zone of archaeology. It's often considered a treasure chest because of the artworks, objects and architecture the Volcano has preserved, and that's true in a way, but then there's so much more,” Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director general of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, told Discover.

The new findings have been published in E-Journal degli Scavi di Pompei.

Read More: Revisiting Human Remains at Pompeii Rewrites the Story of Mt. Vesuvius’ Victims

Items Preserved in a Wardrobe in Pompeii

Crepundia charm shaped like a shoe with wings (Image Courtesy of © MIC- Parco Archeologico di Pompei)

Archaeologists found the wardrobe in a house on Via dell’Abbondanza, one of the ancient city’s main thoroughfares. It contained a mix of domestic items, including a bronze lamp, an incense burner, and pots and pans made of glass, ceramic, and bronze. One of the more decorative domestic items was a jug, embossed with pine cone flakes.

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The collection also included items likely used as part of a beauty routine. These included tweezers, a glass ointment jar, a perfume bottle, and a coticula — a small mortar used to grind pigments for makeup. A small collection of bronze coins was also kept in a weaving basket. The coins suggest the house’s owners had no chance to retrieve valuable items during the chaos of Vesuvius’s eruption.

The most personal find from the dig was a necklace called a crepundia. This object, said Zuchtriegel, was “a necklace with small amulets that was given to children to protect them from evil.”

The necklace consisted of a series of small decorations, including pieces of ceramic, glass, bone and crystal. These had been carved into a variety of shapes, including feet, hands, bunches of grapes, pine cones, and the figures of the Egyptian god Bes and the Roman god Mercury. Each charm had a small hole bored through it, allowing it to be looped onto the necklace.

Why Crepundia Were Important

Crepundia charms (Image Courtesy of © MIC- Parco Archeologico di Pompei)

Zuchtriegel said that the archaeological team suspected that the crepundia may have belonged to the person who kept their beauty items in the wardrobe. In a time when people moved widely between social ranks and geographical locations, the charms on a crepundia could become an important record of an adult’s childhood.

In Roman playwright Plautus’s comedy Rudens, a crepundia plays an important role. The heroine, a young girl called Palestra, is kidnapped by pirates. When she later meets her father, she recalls the charms from her crepundia, confirming that she is his daughter.

Zuchtriegel suggested that the crepundia may have belonged to the person's child instead. The item could have been a deeply personal keepsake in an age when infant mortality was very high.

“We estimate that out of 10 newborn children, only about five reached the age of ten, as in most preindustrial societies. The others died from infections, diseases, incidents,” he said.

Children commonly wore crepundia, but the exact charms that dotted the necklace were deeply personal, said Zuchtriegel.

“What's striking is that while the single objects are not unusual in Pompeii, this particular group of objects is rather individual,” he said.

Even though the wardrobe’s owner remains unknown, the new findings say much about a life lost long ago. “There's no other closet exactly like this one. That's why it's so unique,” said Zuchtriegel.

Read More: 2,000-Year-Old Pompeii Ash Reveals Romans Burned Incense and Wine From Distant Lands

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