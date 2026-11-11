15,000 Years Ago, A Woman and Child May Have Left Overlapping Fingerprints on an Ancient Clay Figurine

On a little clay figure shaped like a person, two fingerprints sit on top of each other, one likely pressed by a woman who was at least a young adult and the other by a child not yet old enough to have hit puberty.

Nobody knows their names or whether they were even related, but the overlap looks a lot like something you’d see at any kids’ craft table, with an older pair of hands guiding a younger pair through a project, somewhere in what is now Israel as far back as 15,000 years ago.

The figure is one of 154 clay pieces from three sites that researchers at Hebrew University studied, all shaped by the Natufian people, a community of hunter-gatherers who lived in the region before farming began. Kids likely younger than 10 were among the makers, suggesting that figure-making was a tradition passed down through generations and that people used clay to express ideas about their world sooner than researchers thought.

"These discoveries change how we understand the beginnings of artistic expression in this region. Thousands of years before agriculture emerged, people were already using clay to create figures… What is particularly fascinating is the evidence that children were involved in making these objects, suggesting that creativity and cultural knowledge were shared across generations,” lead author Laurent Davin said in a press release.

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What Did the Natufians Make?

Ancient figurines from the dig site. (Image Credit: © Laurent Davin))

Published in PLOS One, the study used microscopes to re-examine clay fragments from three sites that earlier work had passed over, including Eynan-Mallaha in the Upper Jordan Valley, Hayonim Terrace in the Galilee, and el-Wad Terrace on Mount Carmel.

Only 15 of the 154 pieces were recognizable figures, and the other 139 were cylinder-shaped bits thought to belong to figures. Birds made up 11 of the 15, joined by a gazelle, one other mammal, and two people.

Some birds are simple shapes while others show detailed wings and feathers, and the researchers think some are ducks and geese while others may be birds of prey. A few have their heads tipped down and turned to the left, a pose that may capture how ducks act when courting in breeding season.

Read More: 18,000-Year-Old Mammoth Ivory Figurines Reveal a Unique Ice Age Art Tradition

Why Does This Change the Story of Early Art?

Ancient clay figures from the dig site. (Image Credit: © Laurent Davin)

The Natufians were the first people in Southwest Asia to settle in villages, between roughly 15,000 and 11,650 years ago, and researchers had assumed that clay figures didn’t show up until farming did.

These figures push against that idea, since the people who made them were still hunter-gatherers, yet they were already building clay into birds, animals, and people.

That was a real step forward, because clay let makers build a figure up, fix it, and add details as they went, which carving stone or bone doesn’t allow.

They seem to have used that freedom, too, since several figures carry traces of red, and the team spotted engobe, a thin wash of colored clay, on a 15,000-year-old piece that may be one of the earliest known examples of the technique.

What Were the Figures For?

The birds offer a hint, since if those tipped heads really show how ducks court, the makers may have been recording what they noticed about animals and the seasons, and perhaps using the figures to tell stories about them.

If so, those overlapping fingerprints may show more than a lesson in shaping clay, because an older hand and a younger one may have shared what they knew about the world, and thousands of years later the child’s mark is still there.

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