11,000-Year-Old Volcanic Ash Layer Could Rewrite Early Human History in the Americas

A famous archaeological site in southern Chile may not be as old as scientists thought. A study published in Science reexamines decades-old assumptions about Monte Verde, a site that helped overturn the once-dominant “Clovis first” model of human arrival. Now, researchers argue that natural processes may have skewed earlier dates rather than human activity.

The new research suggests the Monte Verde site dates to between 4,200 and 8,200 years ago, rather than 14,500 years ago. If confirmed, the finding could reshape theories about how and when people first migrated into the Americas.

“If you ask ten archaeologists [about the implication of this research], you’ll get ten different answers. Some say this changes a lot. Others say it changes nothing. Others say we’re wrong,” University of Wyoming professor Todd Surovell told Discover.

Read More: Ancient Teeth Record Climate Change and Medieval Migration Into England

How Monte Verde Got Its New Date

The revised timeline comes from a fresh investigation — the first of its kind at the site in nearly 50 years. Researchers analyzed nine sediment layers, known as alluvial deposits, along Chinchihuapi Creek where Monte Verde sits.

Through this analysis, they concluded that earlier radiocarbon dates likely reflect the age of the ancient wood rather than the timing of human occupation.

“There is a lot of ice age wood preserved in stream deposits in the valley. As the stream eroded its banks, that wood accumulated in the channel and on gravel bars,” Surovell explained to Discover. “When we date archaeological sites, there is a recurrent conflict between what we are trying to date (the presence of humans) and what we are actually dating (the formation of wood in this case). Because of the unusual preservation of wood at Monte Verde, there is a massive age discrepancy between those two events.”

In other words, ancient wood — already thousands of years old — may have been incorporated into younger human-made layers, making the site appear far older than it actually is.

Additional evidence strengthens this interpretation. Researchers identified a layer of volcanic ash dated to 11,000 years ago. Crucially, this ash sits below the archaeological materials. If humans had been present 14,500 years ago, the ash would appear above those layers.

Why Monte Verde Was Considered Older Than It Is

Monte Verde gained global recognition because its early date challenged the long-standing view that the first Americans arrived via the Bering land bridge around 13,000 to 14,000 years ago.

For decades, the site stood as a cornerstone of an alternative theory — that humans migrated much earlier and traveled along the Pacific coast, bypassing inland ice sheets.

Its supposed age of about 14,500 years places it well before the earliest confirmed Clovis sites in North America. The implications were so significant that textbooks were rewritten and the “Clovis first” model was largely abandoned.

However, not all archaeologists were convinced of Monte Verde’s dating. The new study builds on earlier critiques suggesting that some early-dated sites in the Americas may reflect misinterpreted materials rather than true evidence of human presence.

How This Research Could Change Migration Theories

If Monte Verde is indeed much younger, it removes a key piece of evidence supporting early coastal migration into South America.

“This finding supports a much later date of arrival to humans in the Americas,” Surovell told Discover. “It also suggests that the ice-free corridor, a gap that opened between the ice sheets along the eastern edge of the Canadian Rockies, is viable again as a migration route. Because of Monte Verde, it was considered impossible because it did not open in time for people to get to southern South America so long ago. That’s no longer a valid critique.”

Overall, the researchers still emphasize that the debate is far from settled.

“We encourage additional independent teams to work at the site to test our model of site formation,” Surovell added. “We would very much like to get access to the Monte Verde collection to do additional work.”

Read More: Ancient Humans May Have Migrated From Anatolia to Europe on a Long-Lost Land Bridge

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article: